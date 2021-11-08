The Rookie's Peyton List's boho house is a 'homey' dream The actress bought her first home aged 19

Peyton List is starring in season four of The Rookie, but when she's not on set she is believed to live in California, where she bought her first home at the age of 19.

The Cobra Kai actress, 23, purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the hills of Glendale, California, and spent seven months renovating the property. Located near her parents, her twin brother Spencer, and her younger brother Phoenix, Peyton's home is decorated with bright colours and bohemian interiors, put together with the help of designer Kirsten Blazek.

"It felt homey and that was super important," she said while giving Architectural Digest a tour of her home in 2017, adding: "I told them, 'Go in. I trust you guys.'"

Although it's not clear whether the Disney star has remained at the same house since then, she has shared small glimpses inside her home life on social media. Take a look...

Peyton List's living room

When she announced she had opened her doors to AD, the actress shared a photo from her living room. Sitting on a black leather Chesterfield sofa, Peyton posed in front of a wooden side table with gold candle holders and colourful paintings. A house plant was positioned in the corner and a pale blue scatter cushion sat next to Peyton.

Another selfie appeared to show a room with a pale pink angular chair, wooden floorboards and two large windows, but Peyton did not confirm whether the snap was taken inside her own property.

Peyton List's bedroom

Peyton sat on the floor of one bedroom in front of the modern four-poster bed with a gold circular frame. A white chest of drawers and cream carpet kept the room very neutral.

Peyton List's bathroom

Announcing her collaboration with Halluin 2020, she wrote: "I hope you’re finding some moments while social distancing and staying at home to care for yourself and your mind. One of the things keeping me so incredibly content/sane right now, and always is a bath." Photos showed white wall tiles surrounded the bath, where she had placed floating candles in the water - how relaxing!

Another snap revealed a blue bath tub and grey honeycomb floor tiles.

