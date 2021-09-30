Nathan Fillion shares very rare look inside his LA mansion and fans can't stop looking at this The Rookie star has a beautiful home

Nathan Fillion caused quite the stir with a snapshot from inside his private home which he shared with fans on Tuesday.

The Rookie actor rarely allows a look into his luxury abode in Los Angeles so when he did, his eagle-eyed social media followers couldn't wait for a snoop around.

Nathan was preparing an impressive meal in his very organized kitchen in the photos he posted on Instagram.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion in his breakout role in Castle

He explained what he was making in the caption which read: "Made some Dutch Baby Pancakes, took pictures of everything except the finished product. By the time I remembered, the finished product was finished."

While he forgot to document the food itself, fans were over the moon to be served up a glimpse of his stunning home... and his cat, Bowie!

Because behind the wooden kitchen countertop aligned with the ingredients for his breakfast, Nathan's pet was spread out on the table, as if it was awaiting a meal too.

Nathan's fans loved his home and his cat!

Since Nathan had prepared two plates, one fan asked: "Is one plate for the cat?" and another added: "My eyes go straight to the kitty," with a third writing: "Your kitty is beautiful."

Nathan adores his cat and made him the focus of another video recently too in which he was indulging noisily in his dinner.

Nathan is back for season four of The Rookie

Nathan shared the video and captioned it: "He only makes this sound when he's super happy. #raptor."

The cat did indeed sound just like a velociraptor dinosaur and wouldn't have been out of place in Jurassic Park. Nathan's post caused quite the stir as his fans rushed to tell him just how adorable it was.

Looks like Bowie has a fan base of his own!

