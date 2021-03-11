Exclusive: Cobra Kai's Peyton List reveals the workout she swears by - and you can do it too The star looks and feels phenomenal

Peyton List is a force to be reckoned with in her hit show, Cobra Kai, and playing the energetic and ruthless teen, Tory Nichols, means she has to be in seriously good shape.

The star, 22 - who has amassed an incredible 17.5million Instagram followers - has some incredible fight scenes and one look at her toned physique it’s clear she works hard to stay in tip-top condition.

Peyton spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her fitness regime and revealed her go-to workout which you can do too.

How hard did you have to train to become a karate professional?

"I had never taken any form of martial arts before Cobra Kai so I worked for hours in the training gym on set," Peyton revealed.

"When I'm off set, I'll take STRONG Nation's high-intensity martial arts inspired classes, specifically with their master trainer, Ai Lee Syarief, who is a worldwide karate champion.

"It doesn't require weights and is a full-body workout. It helps keep me motivated and in shape on my breaks."

Peyton credits STRONG Nation for her fit physique - and has now teamed with the fitness brand

What is STRONG Nation?

The workouts can be taken in class or virtually, which means you can fit them in whenever and wherever suits. They’re high-intensity bootcamp-style group exercise classes, so prepare to sweat.

STRONG Nation classes are inspired by martial arts and combine body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves. Add great music into the mix and you burn calories, while toning your entire body and getting a burst of upbeat energy all at the same time.

Peyton had never done martial arts before training for Cobra Kai

How do you fit your workouts into your busy day?

While Cobra Kai is filming in Atlanta, Peyton has a trainer but also insists she makes time for her STRONG Nation classes.

Because they are accessible 24/7 and many are just 30 minutes long, Peyton says a virtual season is always at her fingertips.

She told HELLO!: "Doing virtual HIIT workouts like STRONG Nation helps me release all of my pent-up anxiety too - which is key for me."

Peyton on the set of Cobra Kai in Atlanta

The show is incredibly fast-paced with lots of stunts. Do you have a double?

One look at Peyton in the show and you’d be forgiven for thinking she’d been practicing karate her whole life. Although she does have a stunt double - what Hollywood star doesn’t? She has thrown herself into learning how to pack a punch for real - something she's incredibly proud of.

"I have a double and stunt coordinator Jahnel Curfman,” she said. "She is a badass but also trained me and drilled me on every fight to make sure I could do the fight sequences myself."

Peyton is a former model and Disney star too

What are your fitness and film goals for the future?

Peyton has teamed up with STRONG Nation to host some of their virtual classes along with her twin brother Spencer and her passion for martial arts has inspired her future movie career too.

"I would love to get to work on more action projects," she said. "I love getting to be physical for a character and work with stunts."

Readers can find a STRONG Nation class that fits their schedule 24/7 at strongnation.fit

