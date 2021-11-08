Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina makes surprising confession about their London mansion The family also have a house in the USA

Salma Hayek was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and whilst she took centre stage, her daughter Valentina, 14, was watching closely from the audience.

The Hollywood actress was promoting her two new films, House of Gucci and Eternals, when talk turned to her unusual London home.

Admitting to Ellen that there are ghosts in her home, she explained: "It's not [haunted] like before. I didn't see these but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself, and he wouldn't go to the third floor because he saw..."

She added: "Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I've seen some of it."

Valentina told Ellen that there are several ghosts living at their UK home

Ellen then asked her daughter Valentina if she had ever experienced anything to which the teen replied: "Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice."

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolutely nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'

"Oh my goodness, so he came and my house manager, who didn't believe in it, started getting really nervous about it and freaking out about it. And finally, I brought the guy, they were afraid of the guy, he was so amazing and funny. I said, 'No chicken heads, no chicken legs, don't bring dead animals to my house.' He said, 'No, no, I'm going to smoke this, whatever."

Valentina recently accompanied her mum to the Eternals premiere

She continued: "He starts going through the room. 'There's an old lady here, and a child' and this and that, and everyone is freaking out even more, it was worse, he found like 20 or ten, and the worst part is that at one point she [Valentina] says, because this one was close to her room, 'Ok, but she is gone, right?' he goes 'no'. 'What do you mean no?' 'She's a nun,' 'I don't care.'

"You know what I found her doing?" she told Ellen, "She was praying!"

Whilst Salma later added that only two ghosts are now living at their house, Valentina confessed to Ellen that she thought there were more.