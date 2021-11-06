Amanda Holden shares intimate bedroom photo to reveal exciting news The BGT judge has launched her own bedding collection

Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a rare glimpse inside her boudoir. The Britain's Got Talent presenter posed on a king-sized bed wearing a slinky, silk kimono to reveal the news that she has launched her very own bedding collection.

PHOTOS: 10 celebrities who boldly rewore their wedding dresses

The 50-year-old star looked gorgeous as she perched in the middle of the bed, showcasing her new pastel pink duvet set with silver detailing. The bed boasted a grey, upholstered headboard and was flanked by a black bedside table featuring a quirky pineapple-shaped lamp. The soft pinks and greys were perfectly balanced out by the trendy accessory and dark furniture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden looks amazing on girls' night

She captioned the snap: "The bedroom is where you spend the most time (just under 10,000 days of your life!!!) so it needs to look and feel fabulous!

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like Wonder Woman in knee-high boots

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Holden reveals Princess Diana hair faux pas

"Introducing my gorgeous new bedding collection, now in selected stores including @jdwilliamsuk and @nextofficiaml #AandaHoldenHome #ad".

Her fans were quick to react, with one penning: "Looks so comfy" and another wishing her "sweet dreams" tonight.

Amanda shared a stunning boudoir shot

Amanda lives in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Hollie and Lexi. The property is fairly modern with bold, colourful interiors, a tropical garden and a home bar, so it wouldn't be surprising if Amanda shot the promo images for her new range inside her own home.

The Heart Breakfast star is a big fan of statement colours, and recently refurbished her entire kitchen, painting it petrol blue and installing navy cabinets.

The Heart FM star's kitchen looks like a showroom

She took to Instagram with a photo taken inside of her kitchen after redecorating and captioned it: "I've been re-surfaced. During the last lockdown, I made so many home improvements that Chrispy's got a sweat on as to what I've got planned next! What's your next project?"

SEE: 22 celebrity gardens that are even more stunning than we imagined

The updates include brand new cupboards and worktops, which Amanda credited to Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd, where she sourced the materials for the space, and mirrored tiles on the walls.