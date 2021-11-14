Avril Lavigne shares major celebratory clip from incredible Malibu home

Avril Lavigne is living it up as she marked a major return to form last week with her first bit of original music in two years.

The singer shared a clip on her Instagram Stories where she wowed fans with not only a stunning outfit, but also her stunning home.

She posted a short video of herself with her PR agent as they toasted to the success of her new single, Bite Me, with glasses of champagne.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne celebrates inside massive Malibu home

The song played in the background while the two enjoyed in the pop-punk superstar's massive living room inside her $7.8million Malibu mansion.

They even flashed their hands to the camera in correspondence with the lyrics: "Forever and ever, you're gonna wish I was your wifey."

Avril herself wore a see-through black crop top that featured an intricate tattoo print on the front and a studded black bra underneath. She paired it with denim bottoms and a pair of sunnies.

Avril donned a crop top and bra combo to toast to her new song's success

The song marked the Canadian musician's first release since 2020, and her first original music release since her 2019 album Head Above Water. She also appeared in featured roles on her boyfriend Mod Sun's song Flames and Willow Smith's G R O W earlier this year.

The song has already become a huge hit with her fans, who've been most excited about the singer's return to her pop-punk roots.

Avril even shared a clip from the music video featuring Travis Barker on her social feed when it dropped two days after the song did.

"'Bite Me' music video is out now featuring Travis Barker! Check it out on my YouTube channel! [camera emoji] - Directed by Hannah Lux Davis," she captioned the post, and fans were ecstatic.

The singer shared a snippet from the song's dynamic music video

"The old Avril Lavigne is back," one wrote, with another saying: "How does she literally look the same as 20 years ago??? Sorcery," and a third simply adding: "It's so GOOD!!!!!!!"

