Avril Lavigne shares insane celebratory photos to announce big music news

Avril Lavigne just gave her fans something to be excited about as she shared a series of insane celebratory photos.

MORE: Avril Lavigne looks incredible as she celebrates amazing music news

The singer posted pictures of herself with her friend and frequent collaborator Travis Barker, covered with cake and spraying champagne at each other.

She also included a shot of herself signing a contract, as she revealed that she'd signed on to Travis' record label, DTA Records.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shares rare video of lookalike mom - and she's gorgeous

The two even held matching cakes that said "DTA" on them in one of the shots, as Travis appeared shirtless and Avril wore a matching pair of black pants and boots with a black-and-white crop-top that showed off her toned abs.

"Let's [expletive] up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week," she teased in the caption.

MORE: Avril Lavigne makes larger than life career comeback and fans are ecstatic

Fans congratulated Avril on the big news, but even more were drawn in by the allure of new music from the pop-punk superstar, as one commented: "Yes, drop it QUEEN!!!"

Another wrote: "YES FINALLY," with a third adding: "YESSSSS OF COURSE," and one saying: "YES PLEASE DO WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR SO LONG WE DESERVE IT." Many others echoed the same sentiment.

Avril revealed that she'd signed with Travis Barker's record label and teased new music

Avril's fans have consistently clamored for new music from the star, who hasn't released original material featuring her in the lead since 2019.

They did so recently when the singer shared another one of her exploits with Travis, this time as part of his Halloween series of concerts.

MORE: Avril Lavigne takes a dip in the pool in candid photo that will leave you envious

MORE: Avril Lavigne shares rare video of her lookalike mother

The singer posted snippets on Instagram of herself during her performance and interview with Spotify as she wore a black-and-white mini dress.

Keeping on theme for Halloween, the dress featured a glittery recreation of the abdomen portion of a skeleton, as well as the arms as Avril performed to the crowd.

The Girlfriend singer rocked fans at her Halloween concerts

Her legs were especially the star of the show as she adorned them in glistening gold tights and a pair of thigh-high lace up black boots.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.