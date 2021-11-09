Avril Lavigne debuts new locks as she shares new music teaser November 10 is so close!

Avril Lavigne kept the excitement among her fanbase going as she shared a special new teaser clip from her upcoming new single.

The singer-songwriter posted a short video on her Instagram page from her TikTok, where she jammed to the song, titled BITE ME, on her guitar.

She also sang a bit of what sounded like the song's chorus, with her collaborator and label mate Travis Barker on the drums behind her.

In a room filled with a pink light, Avril performed in a yellow gingham mini skirt and the most incredible thigh-high combat boots.

She finished her look with a white crop top and showed off some new locks, as her golden hair featured bright pink dyed ends, similar to a style she'd rocked before.

"My new song 'BITE ME.' Out tomorrow 12pm ET. Tell me what you think," she wrote in the caption, and fans definitely could not hide their excitement.

Avril showed off her new blonde-and-pink locks in a special teaser clip

"Literally can't wait to listen to the full version of it," one commented, while another wrote: "I'M SO ANXIOUS QUEEN," and many others inundated the section with flame emojis.

The pop-punk star announced the coming of her first new single since 2019 last weekend, with a shot of BITE ME's cover art, featuring Avril laying on the floor with a cake next to her.

She wore a plaid blue mini skirt with tassels, a studded black bustier, her signature chains, and some major thigh-high platform boots, similar to the ones in the teaser clip.

The singer's fans immediately went into a frenzy, ecstatic that their constant requests for new music over the past few months came to fruition.

The Complicated singer revealed her new single was coming over the weekend

In the post, she tagged Travis and her boyfriend, Mod Sun, who also left an adoring comment, saying: "Gonna shake the world! So proud of u."

