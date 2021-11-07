Avril Lavigne dons incredibly punk-chic look as she shares news fans were waiting for We can't wait!

Avril Lavigne finally gave fans what they have been clamoring and waiting for as she revealed that new music is on the way.

The singer shared a picture on her Instagram featuring herself on the floor, wearing a plaid blue mini skirt with tassels, a studded black bustier, her signature chains, and some major thigh-high platform boots.

On the checkered floor next to her was a cake that had the words "Bite Me" on it as she revealed that was the name of her brand new single.

Avril wrote in the caption: "Are you ready to 'BITE ME' ? My new song, November 10th. Pre save now. Link in bio."

The singer's fans immediately went into a frenzy, ecstatic that their constant requests for new music over the past few months came to fruition.

She tagged her new label mate Travis Barker and her boyfriend, Mod Sun, who also left an adoring comment, saying: "Gonna shake the world! So proud of u."

Avril revealed that her first new single since 2019 was finally coming

A fan wrote: "OH MY GOD! THAT'S IT," with another saying: "Love this photo, the track title, everything!!!! Cannot Wait!"

A third commented: "THAT'S IT WHAT I HAVE WAITING FORRRRR," with one adding: "I'm dead! I can't wait omg omg," and many others reacted the same.

The pop-punk superstar teased the news when she revealed that she'd signed on to Travis' record label, DTA Records, last week.

She shared a slew of celebratory photos with the musician covered with cake and spraying champagne at each other.

The pop-punk singer signed on to her friend and collaborator Travis Barker's record label

"Let's [expletive] up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week," she teased in the caption, which sent fans into a tizzy.

Now that she's made good on the tease, we can't wait to see what the Girlfriend singer has in store for her comeback!

