Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping new marital home

Gwen Stefani gave fans a peek inside her gorgeous new marital home with Blake Shelton as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife.

The No Doubt singer took to Instagram to share several photos of their holiday preparations and revealed a delicious-looking bacon-wrapped turkey prepared by Blake and her son Apollo. But what really caught our eye was the thoughtful touches scattered around their new home.

In one image, Gwen revealed that the couple have their initials, "B&G", framed in a huge neon light that takes center stage on a white paneled wall with a dark wooden bench sitting underneath.

The walls leading up to the first floor are also white paneled and feature two giant 3D neon pieces of art. One shows a cowgirl sitting on the floor with her legs crossed and one knee in constant motion, while the other is slightly larger and is of a cowboy posing with his hands in his pockets.

Gwen also shared two adorable childhood photos of herself and Blake – and both of them are dressed as cowboys!

The singer later took to her Instagram Stories where she revealed the outside of the property, which looks like the perfect spot to host their extended family during the holidays.

While Blake and Apollo were busy dealing with the turkey, Gwen inadvertently revealed that the kitchen has floor-to-ceiling windows and leads out onto a beautiful patio kitted out with tables and chairs.

The swimming pool is down a level in the garden and is built into the ground with white bricks, which is also the theme of their outside entertaining area. They also have a gorgeous view that appears to look out onto a lake and the home is surrounded by woodland.

The couple bought a new home in Oklahoma

Gwen recently revealed that their trip back marks the first time they have returned to Oklahoma since their July wedding – and their first Thanksgiving in a new house as a married couple.

"We leave next week to go to Oklahoma, it's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding," she recently told ET.

"We have a new house there. We have, like, a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

