We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen George is now juggling life as a busy mum-of-two, having welcomed her second child with partner Jack Ashton earlier this month. The Call The Midwife star revealed she is now using a Toniebox to help get her eldest daughter, Wren, with her bed routine.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals joy after welcoming second child with Jack Ashton

Sharing a picture from her bedroom, the actress remarked: "The Toniebox has become pretty important in our house, a massive part of Wren's bedtime routine which we’re now introducing to the baby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George shares adorable video of daughter Wren Ivy

"I've lost count of how many of these I've given to friends and family over the years as gifts. Wren's current favourite Tonie is Paddington, and I’m a sucker for Matthew Macfadyen's dulcet tones reading The Snowman."

MORE: 15 best Black Friday homeware deals 2021: From M&S to John Lewis & Dunelm

MORE: Helen George sparks sweet reaction with rare snap of her mini-me daughter

The colourful room itself boasted bright red and white stripes, white painted wooden Venetian-style blinds and grey flooring. Wren's cot coordinated perfectly in a pale grey hue, while cuddly toys finished off the candy-cane inspired interior.

The post comes one week after Helen revealed that she had welcomed a new arrival via Instagram. She posted a message in honour of her partner Jack's birthday.

Grab a Toniebox like Wren, £69.95, John Lewis

It read: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn't cross my legs any longer Xxx."

When the star announced that she was pregnant, she originally said the baby was due in December, so it seems the tiny tot made a slightly early arrival! Helen and Jack have not yet revealed whether four-year-old Wren has a baby brother or sister and have yet to share the baby's name.

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the beloved BBC period drama when production took place in South Africa. The actress stars as Trixie Franklin in the beloved period drama, while Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.