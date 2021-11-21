Call The Midwife's Helen George steps out following the birth of her second baby Helen and Jack Ashton are doting parents-of-two

On Sunday, Call The Midwife actress Helen George shared behind-the-scenes photos from her first outing since the birth of her second child.

The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a sweet snapshot of her four-year-old daughter Wren Ivy, who was looking at a cosy arrangement of gingerbread houses with a Christmas tree in the background.

Helen captioned the image: "First trip out of the house, apparently Christmas is here."

In another photo, the mum-of-two shared a picture of her eldest with her mouth wide open in excitement and a small paper chef's hat on her head. This one was captioned: "Chocolate making madness @tonies_uk."

The Birmingham-born actress shares her children with fellow actor Jack Ashton and delighted fans with the couple's wonderful news on Friday.

Helen revealed that they had welcomed a new arrival via Instagram as she posted a message in honour of her partner's birthday.

Helen shared some sweet behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram

It read: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer Xxx."

When the star announced that she was pregnant, she originally said the baby was due in December, so it seems the tiny tot made a slightly early arrival!

Helen and Jack have not yet revealed whether Wren Ivy has a baby brother or sister and have yet to share the baby's name.

The star is now a proud mum-of-two

The couple met on the set of the BBC drama and began dating back in 2016 while production took place in South Africa.

The actress stars as Trixie Franklin in the beloved period drama and Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward.

Helen was previously married to actor Oliver Boot but the couple split up in 2015, the same year the actress reached the quarter-finals on Strictly with her dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

