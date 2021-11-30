Mark Wright gives Michelle Keegan a tour of their master bedroom – and WOW The couple's property is located in Essex

Mark Wright has been busy supervising the construction of his and wife Michelle Keegan's dream home for over a year and this week he gave Michelle a private tour to showcase just how close they are to moving in.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's new hair and skinny jeans delight fans

Taking to his and Michelle's "Wrighty Home" Instagram account which they created back in March so fans could "follow us while we create our dream home", Mark shared a minute-long video that showed him walking Michelle around the property.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal their private bar at grand Essex mansion

"It's getting there… 1 last push!!" he captioned it.

READ: Michelle Keegan shows off incredible legs in skin-tight leather trousers

MORE: Michelle Keegan looks so glam in beautiful sun-kissed selfie

In the video, the couple can be seen entering via the main front door and heading straight to the living room and bar area, which will feature an incredibly large TV and has gorgeous views of the countryside.

The couple have been working on the property since July 2020

The couple then head up the stairs and enter what looks like their bedroom, which is incredibly large and features an ensuite bathroom with a gorgeous standalone white bath, a shower, a sauna and steam room. To the opposite side of the bathroom, there's another room which could be a walk-in closet for the couple.

Fans loved the tour and especially the incredible views the house offers.

"So lucky and you both deserve it - delighted for you - what a view also," a fan said, whilst another added: "Can't wait to see end results."

Mark and Michelle have been sharing the process with fans since earlier this year

"Hard work pays off !!! Congratulations both of you," wrote a third.

Mark and Michelle have been in the process of building their 'dream home' in Essex since they bought a property and demolished it in July 2020.

The former TOWIE star is particularly passionate about this project as he explained in the past: "Part of my life I don't always share is my property development. A hobby and side hustle that I love, but last July, me and @michkeegan started building our dream home. We debated sharing our journey and after a lot of thought, we decided we wanted to bring you along with us!"