Mark Wright unveils 'dream' spa-like bathroom in new home and tells fans to 'work hard'

On Friday, Mark Wright treated his fans to a progress tour of his spa-esque bathroom inside the megamansion that he's built with his wife Michelle Keegan – be prepared to be amazed!

The former TOWIE star explained that he had been away from the site for a week, but he came back to the exciting news that the tiles were laid in the master bathroom. The high-shine luxury tiles and decadent gold trim give it the feel of a five-star hotel. As Mark panned the camera around, he also told everyone where the shower and the bath would be going as well as the private sauna and steam rooms that the couple are having installed! How luxurious is that?

He also shared an inspirational message to fans to "work hard" and reassured them that "dreams can happen," as he looked in wonder at his new bathroom space.

It was just last week that Mark shared a look at one of the other bathrooms via their home Instagram account (@wrightyhome) – and it was just as spectacular.

Mark and Michelle have planned their dream home

The couple meticulously designed the washroom space with Crosswater products, and the video revealed the jaw-dropping finish. The immaculate marble-clad room has his and hers sinks, matching light-up mirrors, a free-standing bathtub and a huge walk-in shower with glass screen.

As well as the palatial bathrooms, the master bedroom is going to be quite a talking point of their grand residence with jaw-dropping views across the surrounding landscape. Mark previously revealed that their boudoir will benefit from winning countryside vistas thanks to a huge window.

The couple will have epic views from their bedroom

"Bedroom views," Mark wrote as he shared a snap of the view, and the comments quickly came flooding in from fans. One remarked: "Oh wow! That’s stunning guys," while another added: "Dreamy," and a third wrote: "Wow, what an absolutely stunning view and to call that home."

We can't wait for the MTV Cribbs-style show around once everything is complete!

