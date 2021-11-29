We love seeing what the gorgeous Michelle Keegan gets up to at the weekends! The stunning former Coronation street star often shares snippets of her days off, and this week was no exception.

On Sunday evening, the 34-year-old shared a snapshot to her Instagram stories, of her wearing a pair of stonewash skinny jeans, a cropped black blazer and her hair in a sleek top knot. The Brassic actress usually wears her hair in loose and long curls, so this look was quite the change!

Later, the star also shared a picture of herself to her main grid, enjoying sushi in a lovely black top and waved Rapunzel-style locks. We're obsessed!

Lots of young girls love to copy Michelle's hair and makeup, but she also looks up to other celebrities for inspiration. The Our Girl actress previously told HELO!: "I love Jessica Alba... I feel like she's really natural, and I love her style. I'm always watching videos of her doing her skincare routine and I love the fact that she wears minimal makeup, and she's quite confident in her own skin. I love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as well - she doesn't wear that much makeup in the day, and she doesn't need to! You don't need to wear makeup to feel empowered."

We love Michelle's new hair 'do!

Michelle is very close to her mum, and over the years mama Keegan has given her daughter stellar beauty advice:

"My mum always told me: Look after your skin! Use a really good SPF, and moisturise your hands because they're the first thing that ages, so now I carry hand moisturiser with me. My mum is going to be very proud."

