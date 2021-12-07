Why Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles' Christmas decorations look so different this year Clarence House is ready for Christmas

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles' beautiful Christmas decorations have been unveiled in new photographs taken inside their main residence, Clarence House.

Duchess Camilla was hosting a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Archers alongside members of the current cast, writers, and the production team. The 74-year-old royal, a self-confessed superfan of the long-running radio soap, was pictured meeting cast members and delivering a welcome speech in the very festive hallway at Clarence House.

In the background, we caught a glimpse of the royal's beautiful Christmas tree, taking pride of place by the grand wooden staircase. However, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the major difference between this year's festive décor and last year's interiors.

The 2020 tree was decorated with the help of young children via a video call, and the finished result was a colourful masterpiece with twinkling lights and bright shiny baubles.

The Duchess of Cornwall unveiled her Christmas tree at Clarence House

Camilla had invited nine children supported by Helen & Douglas House hospice in Oxfordshire to decorate virtually with help from her assistant equerry, Captain Charlie Ross of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

By contrast, this year's tree is far more understated and a whole lot less twinkly!

It was an understated affair compared to 2020's epic tree

Meanwhile, During the Archers event on Tuesday, Camilla shared her love of the soap with her guests. She said in her welcome speech: "For as long as I can remember, I have loved this programme. It has been my faithful companion for a large part of my life.

"Like many other Archers addicts, I have been known to become quite ratty if disturbed between 7pm and 7.15pm – and, like thousands of others, had severe withdrawal symptoms when you all-but-disappeared during lockdown!

Last year's tree was decorated virtually by a group of children

"But I’m very glad you're back, let's keep it that way.

"I was thrilled to be asked to appear in an episode ten years ago – although, not being a noted thespian, I was only entrusted to play myself, with the help of Ian, who is here, and the late, lamented Caroline."

