The Queen's secret Christmas tree that's nothing like her public ones

Her Majesty the Queen goes all out with Christmas decorations, including a 20ft tree at Windsor Castle that's on show for the public to admire – but her private tree at Sandringham House is oh-so different!

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that as well as the real trees the monarch has out on display, she has a personal one in her private dining room that's artificial. The very sentimental creation is around 30 years old and stands pride of place where the family eat their Christmas dinner.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping about the time he's spent at the royal residence, he divulged: "The Queen is not lavish, so the décor is minimal. The Royal Family has a large Christmas tree and a large silver artificial tree in the dining room, which is about 30 years old."

The Queen has large real trees on display for the public to see

Sandringham House in Norfolk is where Her Majesty likes to spend Christmas surrounded by her closest family. Although this was unable to happen last year due to the pandemic, it is believed that the monarch is preparing to host the family as usual this year. This coming Christmas will mark the first one since she lost her husband Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse has been given a festive makeover too

The Queen's main residence of Windsor Castle is suitably decked for the season complete with a mammoth Christmas tree which stands at 20 feet. The height is actually equivalent to an average two storey home in the UK!

The photographs released by Buckingham Palace revealed that the decoration requires a huge operation with multiple ladders and multiple members of staff getting involved.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the truth about the Queen's Christmas decorations

The tree was cut down from Windsor Great Park and will be there in all its glory until 3 January 2022 for visitors to see.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland has also undergone a Christmas makeover. The State Apartments have been transformed with glistening Christmas trees, enchanting garlands and a jaw-dropping festive table display.

