This Morning's Josie Gibson's plush Bristol home that she refuses to change

When she's not busy filling in on This Morning Josie Gibson lives in a stunning home in Bristol with her young son Reggie, whom she shares with her ex-partner Terry. The former Big Brother star has shared peeks inside on social media – and it is so luxurious!

During the coronavirus lockdown, Josie took the opportunity to redecorate. With a paintbrush in hand and a large room with wooden floors and spotlights stretching out behind her, she told her followers: "I never want to see a bloody paint brush again.... Or a jet wash, or anything that involves doing anything to my house... I'm done."

Josie Gibson's kitchen

Josie's kitchen has chic white cupboards, black worktops and wooden floorboards. Photos reveal there is a hob positioned on the island unit and plenty of work surfaces, making it the perfect place to entertain friends or whip up her healthy WW meals for a quiet evening with Reggie.

Josie Gibson's living room

The living room is decorated with grey paint and two feature walls with blue striped wallpaper with a gold floral print. To add to the regal interiors, Josie has white ornate ceiling coving, a gold mirror on the wall and a matching gold and cream floor lamp.

Another snap of Josie cuddling a sleeping Reggie shares a look at her velvet grey sofa. She wrote: "I have no routine with Reggie, he pretty much sorted his own routine out himself. This has become my favourite part of his routine...the daytime nap."

Josie Gibson's garden

In April 2020, Josie shared an adorable photo of Reggie cooling off in the paddling pool in their garden. The inflatable design was placed on the paved patio, while a grass lawn could be seen leading off to the left. Tall white walls surrounding the space offer Josie plenty of privacy, and she has added hanging and potted plants.

"This all inclusive holiday Comes with your own pool, 24 hour reception, private chef and pool service. One of our residents here just enjoying the evening sun in his private chalet," she joked in the caption.

Josie Gibson's bedroom

Josie's bedroom has the same neutral colour palette as the rest of her home, with white walls and a double bed from Arista Living with a cream quilted headboard. Gold and cream floral bedding and a large floor lamp add the finishing touches.

For a virtual appearance on This Morning, Josie sat inside what appears to be another bedroom, which has a similar ornate cream and gold headboard and a matching gold mirror.

Josie Gibson's bathroom

The bathroom features a free-standing bath, cream tiled floors and monochrome curtains decorated with mini toilets.

