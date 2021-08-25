Iman shares stunning view from secret home David Bowie bought before cancer diagnosis The singer passed away in 2016

Iman often delights her nearly one million fans on Instagram with throwback pictures of herself and David Bowie and inspirational quotes, but this week she treated fans to a rare snap from a very special place.

The 66-year-old posted a picture showing two empty sofa chairs and a coffee table decorated with two books and a vase, but it was the stunning mountain views behind and the incredible sunset that really captured her fans's attention.

"Beauty after the storm #Blessed," she simply captioned it.

Whilst the mother-of-one did not reveal where the picture was taken, many of her followers were quick to assume it was in her and David's home in Upstate New York.

Iman shared her stunning views with her fans

"What a view!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "What an amazing wonderful view!"

"Two chairs. David should be with you x," remarked a third. A fourth simple wrote: "Upstate New York I would assume!"

If the assumption is correct, Iman's picture could have been taken 100 miles north of the Big Apple, in Catskill, near Woodstock, where the model and her husband David bought a property back in 2011, five years before he passed away.

David passed away from cancer in 2016

The singer reportedly paid $1.98million for the three-bedroom house built into a mountainside. The family later renovated it and added two more bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as vast windows to enjoy the scenic views.

While David bought several properties under his real name, David Robert Jones, during his lifetime, he kept his Catskills residence shrouded in privacy by purchasing it through a limited liability company. To this day, most locals in Woodstock have no idea where the home is.