GMA star David Muir spent years restoring $7million lakeside home - inside

David Muir is known for his appearances on Good Morning America and 20/20, but when the 47-year-old isn't on our TV screens, he likes to retreat to his spectacular second home in New York.

The TV star purchased the home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, for a whopping $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019. Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and his beloved dog, Axel.

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time.

David and Axel often spend mornings on the lake

The journalist doesn't share much about his home on social media but has given a few glimpses inside the property and it's clear David is a huge fan of the open water as he often posts sweet photos of him and Axel enjoying a morning boat ride.

David bought the home in 2019, shortly after adopting Axel

Previously sharing a photo of Axel, David's ornate fireplace can be seen in the background, which features an intricate cast iron cover and black panelling against a white background with what appears to be hand-carved detailing.

Another photo sees Axel standing by a doorway with a pristine front lawn and driveway in the background surrounded by woodland.

David's home is near his family in Central New York

A photo believed to be taken at David's lakeside home sees him once again cuddling up to Axel, and in the reflection of the windowed doors in the background is a gorgeous swimming pool surrounded by perfectly cut grass and a tiled pathway.

