Frankie Bridge's family home is a Christmas party pad following stunning transformation

Even if their work Christmas parties were cancelled, many people are still planning to celebrate the holidays with their families – and Frankie Bridge has the most incredible set-up at her home with her husband Wayne.

The I'm A Celebrity star left her fans obsessed after decking out her dining room with festive decorations, new furniture and even a drinks trolley from Home Essentials. In a video taken inside her open-plan room, Frankie revealed she had placed a white runner down the centre of the black table and topped it with gold twig lights, sparkly white baubles and tea candles, as well as star-shaped decorations.

She told her followers: "I've got some brand new dining chairs because I've not fully finished everything over there, and then I've got a drinks trolley – it's so cute! Bet you want to come round my house!" The gold trim of the drinks trolley tied in with the legs of her new black velvet chairs.

Dressed in a sparkly frock, Frankie shared a look at the festive transformation on Instagram and wrote: "AD I am super excited to be hosting Christmas this year with our family..so I did a little test run with some friends. Of course, I jumped online and got everything from @homeessentialsshop.

The I'm A Celebrity star decorated her dining room with the help of Home Essentials

"I started with a blank canvas and slowly built up the full look… I have become obsessed with glassware so decided to buy myself a drinks trolly too!

"What do you think of my tablescape? I absolutely loved designing this and can’t WAIT for Christmas now!"

Her followers commented: "Beautiful. It looks so classy," and: "Wow Frankie it’s just as beautiful as are!! Have an amazing Christmas with your family doll."

Frankie gave her kitchen a makeover earlier this year

It was just a few months ago that Frankie completely transformed her kitchen-diner. It now boasts grey cabinets along the back wall with a built-in oven and mirrored splashback above the hob.

In contrast, the L-shaped island unit is a bright white colour and has a sink positioned in the middle with a gold tap, while the other side of the unit turns into a bench to provide extra seating around the dining table.

The Loose Women star lives in Surrey with her husband Wayne Bridge, their two sons Parker and Carter, and her in-laws Wendy and Mick.

