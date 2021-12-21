Frankie Bridge's family home is a Christmas party pad following stunning transformation

Nichola Murphy
I'm A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge showed off her festive transformation at her Surrey home with Wayne Bridge. See her new Christmas dining room…
Even if their work Christmas parties were cancelled, many people are still planning to celebrate the holidays with their families – and Frankie Bridge has the most incredible set-up at her home with her husband Wayne.
The I'm A Celebrity star left her fans obsessed after decking out her dining room with festive decorations, new furniture and even a drinks trolley from Home Essentials. In a video taken inside her open-plan room, Frankie revealed she had placed a white runner down the centre of the black table and topped it with gold twig lights, sparkly white baubles and tea candles, as well as star-shaped decorations.
WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals stunning festive home transformation
She told her followers: "I've got some brand new dining chairs because I've not fully finished everything over there, and then I've got a drinks trolley – it's so cute! Bet you want to come round my house!" The gold trim of the drinks trolley tied in with the legs of her new black velvet chairs.
Dressed in a sparkly frock, Frankie shared a look at the festive transformation on Instagram and wrote: "AD I am super excited to be hosting Christmas this year with our family..so I did a little test run with some friends. Of course, I jumped online and got everything from @homeessentialsshop.
The I'm A Celebrity star decorated her dining room with the help of Home Essentials
"I started with a blank canvas and slowly built up the full look… I have become obsessed with glassware so decided to buy myself a drinks trolly too!
"What do you think of my tablescape? I absolutely loved designing this and can’t WAIT for Christmas now!"
Her followers commented: "Beautiful. It looks so classy," and: "Wow Frankie it’s just as beautiful as are!! Have an amazing Christmas with your family doll."
Frankie gave her kitchen a makeover earlier this year
It was just a few months ago that Frankie completely transformed her kitchen-diner. It now boasts grey cabinets along the back wall with a built-in oven and mirrored splashback above the hob.
In contrast, the L-shaped island unit is a bright white colour and has a sink positioned in the middle with a gold tap, while the other side of the unit turns into a bench to provide extra seating around the dining table.
The Loose Women star lives in Surrey with her husband Wayne Bridge, their two sons Parker and Carter, and her in-laws Wendy and Mick.
