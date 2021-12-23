Frankie Bridge reveals 'rubbish' Christmas feature at home with husband Wayne

From her festive table decor to her beautiful Christmas tree, it's safe to say that Frankie Bridge has got stuck into the Christmas spirit. But the I'm A Celebrity star revealed she was not impressed with her latest home purchase for the holiday season.

Sharing a rare look at the red brick exterior of her property – which she shares with her husband Wayne Bridge, their children Parker and Carter, and her in-laws Wendy and Mick – Frankie told her Instagram followers that her snowflake projector was "rubbish."

"So for ages I've wanted one of those projector things for the front of the house. That looks like snowflakes. Took ages researching online. Found one…it's so rubbish!" she wrote as she chuckled at the results. She added: "It doesn't even cover half of the wall! Look at it! Oh no! It's defo one of those rubbish online purchases!"

The couple live with their sons Parker and Carter

The video showed she had placed a small projector on her front lawn next to their outdoor Christmas tree, but only a couple of tiny blue snowflakes could be seen on the walls. Luckily, Frankie found the funny side of the situation.

The Loose Women star has been wowing her followers with her gorgeous Christmas decorations inside her Surrey family house, which includes the most incredible dining table set-up.

Frankie showed off her incredible dining table transformation

In a video taken inside her open-plan kitchen, Frankie revealed she had placed a white runner down the centre of the black table and topped it with gold twig lights, sparkly white baubles and tea candles, as well as star-shaped decorations from Home Essentials.

She told her followers: "I've got some brand new dining chairs because I've not fully finished everything over there, and then I've got a drinks trolley – it's so cute! Bet you want to come round my house!" The gold trim of the drinks trolley tied in with the legs of her new black velvet chairs.

