Stacey Solomon spent three days decorating 'worst tree' – fans react

Stacey Solomon has put up the Christmas tree at her family home, Pickle Cottage, but she was quick to describe it as "the worst tree on Instagram."

MORE: Loose Women stars' deluxe homes: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Frankie Bridge and more

The Loose Women star shared stunning family photos that showed Leighton, Rex, Zachary and Rose all wearing matching green velvet pyjamas as they sat underneath the festive tree, complete with white and silver ornaments and pampas grass. "It’s taken me three days to decorate this tree even though it looks like it took about three minutes, but I love it so much. Our first picked tree, for our first Christmas at pickle cottage and our first Christmas with our beautiful daughter," she wrote in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals progress on incredible Christmas grotto at £1.2 million home

She added on her Instagram Stories that she was struggling to decorate a real tree since they are "really holey".

READ: Stacey Solomon's living room transformation revealed following safety concerns

PHOTOS: Magical celebrity Christmas doors 2021: Amanda Holden, Rylan, Tom Fletcher and more

Sharing a video of the finished design lit up at night, she wrote: "I'm looking at my tree and cracking myself up because I'm fully aware this is probably the worst tree on Instagram. But look at the shape of it and I've had a baby (my excuse for everything.)"

The Loose Women star shared a stunning family Christmas photo

While Stacey may not have been impressed with her own tree, many of her followers showered her with compliments. "Oh this is beautiful! What gorgeous pics @staceysolomon and your tree is stunning," remarked one, and another gushed: "Ahh Stacey love the green velvet pjs and the green and white tree x your family are soooo lovely xx." A third added: "Trees lovely Stacey but needs more baubles."

Stacey's Christmas tree was not the first festive addition to her Tudor-style home, which she purchased with fiancé Joe Swash back in March 2021 for £1.2million.

Stacey showed off her pampas grass Christmas tree

The mother-of-four previously showed off her jaw-dropping Christmas door decor. Posing for a family photo, she revealed an elegant arch complete with foliage, silver baubles and warm lights, as well as a mini Christmas tree, a wooden sleigh and a reindeer statue outside the front entrance to her home.

Stacey and Joe's festive door decor

"Hello Winter. Our first Christmas door at pickle cottage and Rose’s first front door (outside my tummy). Rose is in the family picture, she’s just blending in with our coats. So excited and a little bit emotional about our first Christmas with Rose and our first Christmas at Pickle Cottage… Let the festive adventures begin pickles," she wrote.

SEE: Best celebrity Christmas trees of all time: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.