Stacey Solomon's living room transformation revealed following safety concerns

Stacey Solomon has been using her bedroom as her main spot to relax at her Essex family home, but she will soon have "another room to sit in" after she has transformed her front room.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to show off the fireplace in her living room in one of her classic 'Tap to Tidy' posts. The previous fireplace featured a small black wood burner positioned in an alcove beneath a wooden beam, which Stacey said was a safety concern. "I loved this beam but it turned out it wasn't safe to keep so close to the fire," she explained.

Instead, her new fireplace is now built with a beautiful cream surround and cream tiles which Stacey grouted herself.

She added: "We decided to give it a surround instead because I loved my bedroom one so much. I bought it from the same place @fireplacefactory and it's all different cream stone colours, I love it. We got the burner properly serviced and cleaned before it went back in too and it looks brand new."

Stacey revealed the beam above the fireplace was a safety concern

Stacey described the fireplace as the "hardest messiest job in this room" and said that she now looks forward to adding sofas and other decorations. No doubt the finished room will be a big hit with her fiancé Joe Swash and children Leighton, 13, Zachary, nine, Rex, one, and baby Rose, who was born at 'Pickle Cottage' on 4 October.

The Loose Women star added a cream surround and tiles

The couple moved into their Tudor-style home back in March 2021 and it is reportedly worth £1.2million. Recent renovations include an electric fireplace near the bath in the master bedroom, a flower wall in Rose's all-pink nursery and pale green kitchen cabinets from Wren Kitchen.

Stacey's new living room transformation comes just days after she showed off her jaw-dropping Christmas door decor. Posing for a family photo, she showed off the elegant arch complete with foliage, silver baubles and warm lights, as well as a mini Christmas tree, a wooden sleigh and a reindeer statue outside the front entrance to her home.

The family's impressive Christmas door decor

"Hello Winter. Our first Christmas door at pickle cottage and Rose’s first Front door (outside my tummy). Rose is in the family picture, she’s just blending in with our coats. So excited and a little bit emotional about our first Christmas with Rose and our first Christmas at Pickle Cottage… Let the festive adventures begin pickles," she wrote.

