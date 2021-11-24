Stacey Solomon reveals progress on sweet Christmas grotto at £1.2 million home The Loose Women star is sprucing up for the festive season!

On Wednesday, Stacey Solomon shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of one of the many ways she's transforming her family home for the upcoming festive season – and we can't wait to see more!

The mum-of-four took to her Instagram Stories, where she revealed that a blue shed in the garden of her £1.2 million mansion will be turned into Santa's grotto in time for Christmas.

Even better, the singer and presenter's youngest son is sweetly helping her with the makeover.

"Me and Rex carried on with Project Grotto today," the star captioned a video with her two-year-old as the pair brushed leaves from the roof and gutter with a stick.

Stacey added the song Winter Wonderland to soundtrack the sweet mother-son moment. In another short clip, the pair could be seen rolling logs towards the building and laughing.

Stacey then shared a photo of Rex in front of the grotto-to-be, which now had a white covering on the roof that looked like snow and a gingerbread man decoration between the doors.

Stacey shared the sweet project with her fans

The 32-year-old captioned the cute image: "Getting there… Rex [blue heart emojis]. We are getting there Pickle… That face though [crying emoji]. Anything for that face…seeing how excited he gets is everything. We need to get some more snow because we ran out, and next job will be window decorations and lights."

This is the first year Stacey and her family will spend in their new home, which they have nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

The star dotes on her children

The Tudor-style house is in the Essex countryside and has lots of land for Stacey's four children to explore as they grow up.

As well as little Rex, the Loose Women panellist is mum to sons Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and stepmum to her fiancé Joe Swash's son Harry, 14, from a previous relationship.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their second child together, daughter Rose, last month.

