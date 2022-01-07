Laura Hamilton says sad goodbye to her stunning home – see before-and-after renovations It's an emotional time for the A Place in the Sun presenter

Laura Hamilton has closed the door on the house she called home for nine years. The A Place in the Sun star revealed that she and her family have spent the past week packing up the property and are now bidding an emotional farewell to their beautiful mansion.

Sharing a video montage that began with a picture of Laura posing in her garden, she wrote on Instagram: "I wish I could say I look like this photo right now but I don't because, since the start of the new year we have been packing up our home ready to move…

READ: Laura Hamilton reveals bruises and bleeding from autoimmune disease

"Today we close the door and say goodbye to a home that we have loved and enjoyed for the last 9 years - the longest I have lived anywhere in my entire adult life!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Hamilton shares before-and-after photos of her stunning mansion

"It was a home that we transformed (as you can see in the photos), but MORE importantly it was a home where we created some incredible memories that we will cherish forever…

READ: Jasmine Harman celebrates special milestone with co-star Laura Hamilton

READ: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton reveals 'disaster' filming new episodes

"Change can be scary but you know what is scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving and progressing. When it feels scary to jump that's exactly when you jump, otherwise you just end up staying in the same place your whole life, and that I can't do…"

Laura's immaculate kitchen that features an island

Laura added the hashtags #newadventure, #newproject, #property, #renovation, #interiordesign, #memories, #change, #evolve and #grow.

Her fans were quick to comfort her as they commented, "Lovely home Laura I hope you're new one will be just as good," "Houses are so emotional. Sending you lots of love and good wishes," and "It’s such mixed emotions sending you love and luck in your new home."

Her home also boasts a sprawling garden and swimming pool

The detailed video showed the journey 39-year-old Laura went on to completely transform the house, which also boasts a kidney-shaped swimming pool, immaculate and sprawling gardens, and an incredible master suite with a walk-in wardrobe.

Laura lived at the property with her husband Alex Goward and their two young children, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.