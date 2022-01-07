Mrs Hinch unveils impressive home feature just like Kate Middleton's

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mrs Hinch has been busy showing her 4.2million Instagram followers around her new family home, 'Hinch Farm'. On Thursday, the cleanfluencer unveiled a huge log store in her garden, a feature that's a hit with royals too!

Sophie uploaded a picture of the wooden structure to her Instagram Stories, writing: "Check out my wood guys. I absolutely love this log store in the garden. And now I actually have wood in it! It sits under a little shelter which I can't wait to tidy, rearrange and make pretty [star eyed emoji]."

The feature doesn't look too dissimilar to the one the Cambridges have at their 18th-century country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Mrs Hinch has a huge log store at her new house

It was Prince William and Kate Middleton's annual Christmas card for 2020 which showcased their endless log pile in the garden of the home, suggesting that they have more than one fireplace inside the property.

The Cambridges have a similar feature

Fancy displaying your logs in a chic wooden store?

Wooden log store, £69, Homebase

Earlier this week, Mrs Hinch shared an adorable snap of her two sons sitting on a personalised bench outside of their new family home.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Welcome home little ones. I really do feel like Ronnie, Lennie & Henry love it here already, and they know it's home, or maybe I've just lost the plot."

She continued: "I'm just so excited to watch them grow up here, to get muddy, go on the ride-on mower, care for animals, and just run free until they crash out together. Thank you for so many kind messages, it's been a bit of a whirlwind the past few months but now I finally feel so excited to start this new chapter. Thank you so much from my family and I. Hinch Farm let's go."

Sophie and her husband Jamie are already in talks about the renovations inside the property. One of the first projects will be turning a former snooker room into a playroom for the children.

