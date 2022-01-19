Laura Hamilton reveals 'BIG plans' after moving into new home following surprise split from husband Laura and husband Alex Goward separated after 13 years together

Laura Hamilton began the year by announcing her split from her husband of 13 years, Alex Goward, and she has now updated fans on her newly-single life – revealing that she has a new home which she will be renovating very soon.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton breaks silence following shock marriage split

Taking to Instagram, the A Place in the Sun presenter, shared a picture of herself posing in front of a house that was covered in scaffolding, and wrote: "The scaffolding is up and the renovation begins..."

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with swimwear video

She continued: "It's no secret I love renovating properties. I love turning something run down into something special… Yesterday my planning application was validated, and whilst I now have a couple of months before I can (hopefully) start the major work, in the meantime I'm making a start on repairing the roof and repointing the brickwork! #property #renovation #surrey #countryside #hiddengem."

READ: Laura Hamilton says goodbye to her stunning home – see before-and-after renovations

RELATED: Who is A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's ex-husband?

On her Stories, the mother-of-two shared a few sneak peeks inside her new home. The first one showed her sash windows close-up but outside, her gorgeous countryside views could be seen – and wow!

Laura's new home is in Surrey

"Beautiful sash windows need some [love heart emojis]," she wrote alongside it. The second photo showed a corner of her living room which featured a glass tray table with some flowers, a candle and a gorgeous lamp on top.

"I have BIG plans for my new home, but in the meantime, it's cosy with lots of lamps, candles and flowers…" she declared.

The presenter has given fans little sneak peeks of her property

While Laura's fans would have no doubt shown her delight at her new plans, they were unable to leave a comment as the presenter has disabled them since announcing her split.

Earlier in January, she revealed on her Instagram: "This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura."