Mrs Hinch's game-changing homeware range is seriously impressive

Mrs Hinch's Tesco homeware range is a big hit with customers up and down the country and unsurprisingly the genius diffusers have been a sell out!

Cleanfluencer Sophie Hinchliffe took to Instagram Stories on Friday to announce that they are finally back in stock now after fans rushed to get their hands on them and the whole range was snapped up.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch adds animals to her farm

What's clever about these particular scent diffusers is that they come in a game-changing non-spill design. They look different to regular diffusers with no wooden reeds and Sophie explained how it works: "The fragrance is released through the wooden cap, eliminating reeds, designed to reduce splashes and spills, perfect for use around pets and children."

Mrs Hinch has a range of non-spill diffusers

We're sure lots of parents will be grateful for this handy design, meaning that they can have a beautifully fragranced home without worrying about any accidents by inquisitive little hands.

While her successful Tesco range may be exciting, Sophie has an even bigger project on her hands – moving into a new home!

Sophie has bought a new house

Earlier this month she revealed she had bought her dream home, dubbed ‘Hinch Farm’, and she has since been hard at work renovating the property ahead of her move with her husband Jamie and their sons Ronnie and Lennie.

She also has alpacas at the farm

Sophie has also introduced three new "fur babies" to the home - alpacas named Roy, Rodney and Raymond and they now make regular appearances on her social media feed, much to the delight of her 4.3million Instagram followers.

On Thursday, she treated everyone to a proper look at her new front door – and the entranceway could be royal it's so grand! We love the cottage-style wooden door and the brick porch. Fans left words like "goals," "beautiful" and "love" in the comments section, along with plenty of love heart emojis. It gets a thumbs up from us!

