Mrs Hinch is preparing to leave behind her Essex mansion and travel to a remote house for the Christmas holidays – and she has rented a motorhome for the occasion.

The cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, revealed she plans to pack up her Christmas presents with her husband Jamie and their children Ronnie and Lennie. In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Jamie was dressed up as Santa as he drove their temporary home into their driveway. She wrote: "Well call us crazy guys but Santa hired us a motor home for Christmas this year! And I can't wait for the chaos."

It was the Swift Edge motorhome, which costs around £57,000 to purchase but can also be rented for a minimum of three nights. Inside, it features wood-effect floors, a wall-mounted TV and a cream sofa area where Mrs Hinch had placed her Christmas decorations, including a sign that reads: 'Santa stop here.'

The mother-of-two went on to explain the family's Christmas plans, which include staying in a cosy farmhouse – how idyllic!

Sophie Hinchliffe is renting a motorhome for Christmas

"Santa will be driving us out of town for Christmas this year guys! So us and the boys can wake up with all of our family in a cosy farmhouse in the middle of nowhere! Never did I think I would be able to do this for my family so I feel very grateful and can't wait for the carnage to begin!

"I've never entertained the idea of being away from home for Christmas but this past year has taught me so much! DO IT! Go on that crazy mad journey, pack a bag, pack up presents and just do whatever life brings your way! Make memories! Life is too short!"

The cleaning influencer plans to travel to a cosy farmhouse

If her family home is anything to go by, we imagine both Mrs Hinch's motorhome and her farmhouse will be immaculate.

The former hairdresser and her husband Jamie live in Essex in a property they have been renovating over the past few years. It includes a chic kitchen with a view of the open plan living area, a cute nursery for their eldest son Ronnie with blue spotty wallpaper, and a pergola in the garden complete with wooden decking, plants, furniture and a hanging swing seat.

