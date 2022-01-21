Mrs Hinch welcomes three 'beautiful boys' to her family – fans go wild Hinch Farm has three new alpacas

Mrs Hinch has welcomed three "gorgeous fur babies" to her family and excitedly introduced them to her four million Instagram followers on Thursday.

Sharing three pictures of them already settled into Hinch Farm, Sophie Hinchliffe told her fans: "Say cheeeeese. Our new fur boys. Please meet Roy, Rodney & Raymond.

WATCH: Meet Mrs Hinch's new alpacas!

"I've been visiting and watching these beautiful boys grow since they were 3 months old. And now I can't believe they are home with us, it's only been a few days but they have made our hearts so happy.

She continued: "All three boys have settled in so well, they have their own little personalities already and I get so excited just to see them, care for them and best of all watch Ronnie & Lennie laugh at them. My heart feels so full for my family, welcome home boys, welcome to Hinch Farm xx."

Mrs Hinch introduced her new animals to her millions of fans

In her Stories, Sophie shared several videos taken over the last three months and revealed she had been learning "everything alpaca" before taking them to their new home.

She also introduced each alpaca individually, sharing sweet details about each one.

Sophie revealed she had learned "everything alpaca" before taking them to Hinch Farm

"Roy is the biggest of boys, he is also the most confident!" she said. "Roy is always the first to check out anything new & the first to run over to me for his morning carrot. Basically, Roy is the boss."

Of Rodney, she said: "Rodney melts my heart, he is still very shy but even over the last couple of days he's really pushed himself."

Sophie has revealed Raymond is "hilarious"

Talking about the third alpaca, which the family has named Raymond, she continued: "Raymond is hilarious. He absolutely loves nose kisses with me and tries to steal Roy and Rodney's carrots."

Fans and friends went wild for the new family addition, with Stacey Solomon writing: "Omg there they are! Hahahaha I love them so much! They make me feel how Ronnie sounds in your stories they just crack me up! I'm so so happy for you all may you bring them and they bring you all of the joy in the world."

Kate Lawler suggested: "Omg they need their own Instagram account immediately," whilst Vicky Pattison added: "I LOVE them."