Jeremy Kyle's third wedding was so different from his first - see photos

Jeremy Kyle tied the knot with his former nanny Vicky Burton on 23 October, and it was the presenter's third wedding. His 1989 nuptials with Kirsty Rowley were held at her family home, while Jeremy and Vicky opted for a church wedding this time around – – and there were many other differences.

Vicky wore a gorgeous satin wedding dress with a high neck and ballgown skirt. The design had a bejewelled belt in the middle adding a touch of glamour to proceedings. Whereas, Kirsty wore a traditional wedding dress featuring Bardot neckline and sleeves and the bride teamed her bridal look with pearl earrings and a matching necklace.

Vicky wore her brunette locks in an updo with curled pieces framing her face, while back in the eighties Kirsty rocked a more polished quiff-style updo.

Jeremy Kyle tied the knot on Saturday 23 October

One thing the brides did have in common though, is that they both selected red roses for their big days. Kirsty opting for an all-red bunch with roses and coronations and Vicky having a mixed bouquet with red, pink and cream blooms.

For both nuptials, Jeremy wore a suit, but for his former wedding he decided on black while for the most recent one, he looked slightly more casual in navy blue.

Jeremy Kyle's first marriage with wife Kirsty lasted one year

Former Jeremy Kyle Show co-stars Graham and security guard Steve were both in attendance for the wedding of Jeremy and Vicky, and Graham shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the day.

A picture of the newlyweds on the dancefloor revealed that Vicky's jaw-dropping gown featured a lace panel on the back – so stunning!

Jeremy Kyle's second wife was Carla Germaine

Jeremy's marriage with Kirsty only lasted a year, but they share a child together.

In 2002, Jeremy married again, and he stayed with wife Carla Germaine for 13 years and had three children before separating. A statement said at the time: "After 13 years of a generally happy marriage my wife and I, Carla, have separated amicably."

