Amy Schumer lists 'dream' $15million NY apartment as she makes confession about former living situation The star shares a young son with husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer has made a bold move after putting the home she loves on the market. The Life & Beth comedian revealed her 'dream' New York apartment has been listed for $15million - and it's been emotional for her.

Amy posted a photo of the incredible pad on Instagram and directed fans to Modlin Group to have a look inside and also to the The Wall Street Journal who she spoke to about the real estate decision.

The publication revealed that Amy bought the luxury penthouse in 2016 for $12.15million and described the sprawling Manhattan abode as her "dream apartment".

Amy also opened up about why it meant so much to her with an emotional confession about her former living situation.

"I'm someone who came from having to share a bed with my mom," she said. "We had no money."

The mom-of-one also added that she once shared a studio in Chinatown with a complete stranger who she met on Craigslist.

Amy is selling her stunning Manhattan penthouse

Buying this apartment, she said, was "a big deal for me. It felt like such a palace."

Amy made the impressive space a home for her family, including husband, Chris Fischer, and their little boy Gene.

Despite being enclosed in glass and boasting an impressive wrap-around balcony and stunning views, Amy said she loves that it's "like a fancy rich person's apartment" and yet it has a family vibe.

Amy and Chris raised their son Gene in the home they're selling

It has five bedrooms, a roof terrace and is perched atop a landmarked Beaux-Arts prewar building on Riverside Drive

Amy didn't reveal where she's planning to move, but hinted at Brooklyn as they want to be closer to their son's school.

"It's pretty obvious where we are going," she said. "If you leave this borough, what borough do people usually move to? It's not rocket science."

