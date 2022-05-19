Amy Schumer delivers heartbreaking statement after recent tragedy

Amy Schumer delivered a statement in solidarity for the victims of the Buffalo shooting while also responding to a fan's criticism regarding her staying silent.

The actress shared a screenshot of a tweet that read: "Anyone hear about Amy Schumer being traumatized by yesterday's shooting? I wanna see something."

Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues

In response to the mocking tone, she took to Instagram to share a lengthy message, saying that she had been on the receiving end of such criticism recently.

"I'm getting a lot of posts like this," she started. "Sending love to all the people in pain. If it makes you feel better to write this stuff to me have at it. But I'm crushed like all of you."

She further added that she had always advocated against such tragedies, also saying: "We are grieving with the people of Buffalo who have lost their loved ones and we ache with communities across the country that have once again born witness to an act of white supremacist terror.

Amy spoke up after the Buffalo shooting

"This mass shooting was an act of racist, hate-motivated violence, and an entire community has been forever traumatized. Once again, our country must reconcile its embrace of hate and easy access to guns."

She then called for change in the firearms industry, explaining: "The gun industry must do its part to prevent tragedies like the mass shooting in Buffalo, and be held accountable when it doesn't.

"We need more than thoughts and prayers –– we need our lawmakers to take action to disrupt access to firearms by domestic terrorists and white supremacy. Lives are on the line. We must disarm hate."

Several joined Amy in a show of support, with Julianne Moore sharing a brokenhearted emoji and Debra Messing writing: "Thank you Amy."

The Life and Beth star been open about her advocacy and beliefs

A friend stood up for her, saying: "I always be seeing you stand up and fight for someone in need but I also be seeing you make us lol through some of the hardest times in America. The ones who've been following you know what’s up AND we appreciate you Amy."

