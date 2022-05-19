Travis Barker's zen mansion with wife Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans divided

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have opened the doors to their "zen" Calabasas home just days after they legally tied the knot – and it has divided their fans.

The Kardashians star's new husband explained to Architectural Digest in the video tour: "So I bought this house about 16 years ago. When I bought it, the way it was designed wasn't my favourite, but my kids learnt how to ride bikes in this house, they've skateboarded through this long hall…I think they even rode dirt bikes in the house at one point."

The Blink-182 drummer enlisted the help of Waldo Fernandez to remodel the property while he was on tour, confessing: "I literally gave him full control." On the advice of Waldo, he stopped checking on the progress and put his trust in the designer, only seeing the finished result days before he moved in. It paid off, as he said: "I was floored!"

The finished product is certainly impressive, with the home now boasting an entertainment room with a cement ping pong table, multiple closets, a home studio complete with a vocal booth, a movie theatre, a private outdoor swimming pool, a chic black and white kitchen with industrial lights, and a large dining room with seating for all of Travis and Kourtney's children.

The Blink-182 drummer gave Architectural Digest a tour

While showing off the kitchen, Travis explained: "My aesthetic would be minimal." He added: "I don't like it when people put a bunch of things everywhere." That's certainly evident from the white walls, classic colour palette and clear surfaces.

While many of his fans flocked to praise his style, others weren't as keen.

Travis was pictured in his living room, which has doors onto the outdoor terrace

"For being a minimalist house, it packs a lot of character and reflects his creative and calm vibe," one wrote, while another added: "This is actually a masterclass in how to design with black, keep it masculine but not overly masculine. It’s a great balance of keeping it feeling homey and not cold while still having a strong black palette."

Meanwhile, a third remarked: "I can't stand that these homes always look so sterile, a home should be lived in and look that way," and another described it as "cold" and "boring."

Kourtney shared snaps inside their open plan kitchen living room

He's also added several personal finishing touches, such as a framed drawing from Penelope and a picture of his proposal to his now-wife. "Kourtney bought me these," he said, pointing to two chic stone-effect candle holders. "Way before we were together we would spoil each other and buy each other Christmas presents and birthday presents." How sweet!

