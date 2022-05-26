Fancy a new Dyson Airwrap or Apple iPhone? eBay Refurbished just made it easier to afford one

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A Dyson Airwrap is right at the top of our beauty shopping list, and eBay’s Refurbished hub is selling some of Dyson’s most brilliant beauty tools – along with the latest Apple iPhones, refurbished Macbooks and more – with up to 30% off. There’s plenty of money-saving tech deals for the taking!

Dyson Airwrap, £379.99, eBay

We’ve found some absolute bargains in the Refurbished hub. Not only will it save you money to shop via eBay's shop, but it’s good for the environment too. These once unwanted products are refurbished to be like new, and rather than going to landfill, go on to have a new lease of life.

Take the Dyson fan. With summer around the corner, a household fan is always needed – no-one wants to be sweltering in their living room. Beat the rush before they sell out and treat you and your family to an iconic Dyson fan, saving up to £50 on eBay.

Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Purifier, £499.99, eBay

You can also save £100 on a Dyson cordless vacuum, considered one of the best of its kind of the market. It even comes with a one-year guarantee and can be transformed to a hand-held cleaner when needed.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum, £329.99, eBay

There’s even Apple iPad’s for under £65, great for the kids to stop using yours.

Apple iPad Air, £64.99, eBay

And why not upgrade your phone to the Apple iPhone 12, available for £429.99 with a massive 64GB plus 12-month guarantee.

Apple iPhone 12, £429.99, eBay

Coffee lovers, this one’s for you – this handy home bean to coffee machine is being sold much cheaper via eBay Refurbished.

De’Longhi Café Corso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, £174.99, eBay

And who said a Smartwatch can’t be stylish? The Samsung Galaxy watch in pink and rose gold is a stunner.

Samsung Galaxy Watch, from £64, eBay

