Loose Women's Frankie Bridge unveils summer garden makeover of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has unveiled a garden transformation ahead of the summer, and it looks like the perfect setup to take advantage of the lighter evenings and warmer weather.

RELATED: Frankie Bridge's family home with husband Wayne is stunning

The 33-year-old shared a look at her new outdoor seating area on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing she had wanted to extend her indoor space outside into the garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See more beautiful celebrity gardens

"The lighter nights are here! With the evenings becoming longer I wanted to make the most out of my garden to enjoy the outdoors during the balmy nights at home," Frankie wrote.

The Loose Women star had the help of interior designer and former Interior Design Masters star Nicki Bamford-Bowes to restyle the space using pieces from Home Essentials, and the finished result is stunning.

Frankie Bridge has revealed a look at her garden transformation

"This set up has got me even more excited for the summery nights at home," Frankie added as she revealed the cosy space, which is accessible via doors from her spacious kitchen and family room.

MORE: 34 best egg chairs for your garden like Frankie's

The terrace has grey flooring and a large grey rattan seating set with a cushioned corner sofa, glass-topped dining table and a pair of matching stools. A geometric outdoor rug and a mix of yellow and palm print cushions add a splash of colour, while the table has been styled with a selection of glassware, candles and plates.

The garden features two separate seating areas

"This dining setting is the dream and we've layered with some cushions and warm throws for when the sun goes down. We also invested in this pizza oven which has made entertaining easy!" Frankie told fans.

The space is definitely designed for entertaining, as Frankie revealed she also has another smaller grey sofa and relaxed seating area complete with a hanging egg chair where she can enjoy the beautiful uninterrupted country views that stretch beyond their garden.

Frankie has an egg chair overlooking the garden

Sharing her tips for bringing the inside out to curate a relaxing garden setup for summer, Frankie shared: "Make the space inviting with comfy seating and a fire pit for those chilly evenings. Add pattern and texture. Create a focal point with a statement piece. Mirror, candles and accessories for the finishing touches."

SHOP: 10 best rattan garden furniture sets for your patio

Among the statement pieces in Frankie's garden is her geometric rug, which can be used both indoors and outdoors and is available from £59.

Geo indoor/ outdoor flatweave rug, from £59, Home Essentials

A similar style is available at Dunelm for £35.

Geometric monochrome indoor/ outdoor rug, £35, Dunelm

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.