Soccer Aid host Dermot O'Leary's family home is beautiful inside and out – photos The This Morning host lives in London with wife Dee and their son Kasper

Dermot O'Leary is one of Britain's best-loved TV personalities thanks to his roles on everything from This Morning to Soccer Aid. And when he's not busy presenting either on the TV or radio, the 49-year-old loves spending time at home with his wife Dee Koppang and their son Kasper.

RELATED: Inside Holly Willoughby's £3million London home

The family lives together in London, in a stylish home with exposed brick walls, a Juliet balcony, and beautiful Wisteria growing up the wall outside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary and Rosie Nixon discuss kindness and men's mental health

Dee revealed a look at their very relatable homeworking setup during the coronavirus pandemic, showing herself and Dermot sat together at a table with no less than four laptops covering the surface. In the background, a display cabinet is visible, containing some of the couple's glassware as well as two candles, while a large metal and glass light fitting hangs above the table.

Dermot and Dee worked from home during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: See inside more of the This Morning presenters' jaw-dropping houses

Dermot gave a peek at the outside of his house on Instagram showing Wisteria growing up the walls and along a balcony.

Wisteria grows up the back of the house

Dermot and Dee have hung picture ledges on the wall to showcase an array of photos and memorabilia, along with a 'Just Married' sign from their wedding, some flowers, and a neon 'On Air' light.

Dermot has lots of photos and artwork on display

MORE: Look back at Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's wedding

The sofa is an inviting spot for their cat to relax, and features a cream patterned design. Dermot has added complementing cushions, and used it as a setting to promote his children's book.

The family has gold patterned sofas

As a national radio host, it's no wonder Dermot has both record and CD players in his home. They are on display on a cabinet alongside an ornament, and appear to have captured the attention of one of his cats.

Dermot's love of music is evident

RELATED: See more stunning celebrity homes here

The living room has another grey button-backed sofa and leather armchair, and an ornate marble fireplace with a mirror hanging overhead.

The living room looks like a cosy spot to relax

One room has exposed brick walls that have been painted white, with a bold anchor light hanging above the television. "My favourite @thismorning of the year," Dermot captioned this photo, which was taken the day after the NTAs.

Dermot has painted brick walls and an anchor light in one room

Dermot shared a photo of his cat sitting in the sink in one of the bathrooms, which has a white ceramic suite and marble tiling.

Dermot revealed a glimpse inside one of his bathrooms

A second bathroom has painted wooden panelling on some of the walls, and white subway tiles with dark grouting on the others. The couple have toiletries from luxury brands including Cowshed on the sink, and a round mirror hangs on the wall alongside it.

GALLERY: Inside the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.