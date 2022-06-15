The Love Island corner sofa on the balcony has shoppers rushing to checkout - all the details

If Love Island is inspiring you to upgrade your garden and create your own Spanish paradise, we’ve got (a text!) good news for you. Sources have revealed the stunning corner sofa on the balcony of the 2022 villa is from none other than Made.com and it’s still available to shop.

RELATED: How to transform your garden into the Love Island villa - 14 easy steps

The sofa in the 2022 Love Island villa

The Avarna garden sofa has a whitewash acacia wood plinth base topped with matching cream cushions, so whether you’re going for boho vibes or you want to add colourful scatter cushions à la Love Island, it’s a must-have piece for the new season.

As a modular set, the shape can be switched up to suit your outdoor space perfectly. It's super comfy too, so there’s nowhere better to sip your morning coffee and grab your girlfriends for a chat.

MORE: 14 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan

Priced at £1,995, sales of the sofa have already increased by 233% since season eight aired, so don’t wait around, it’s selling fast.

Avarna Garden Modular Corner Lounge Set, £1,995, MADE

One customer says: "I was not sure how this sofa would look in real life. I'm glad to say it looks fabulous. The colour is very light but that is what we were looking for. It was packed beautifully in recyclable materials and seems to be very well made."

While another wrote: "We loved this set as it’s a step away from either rattan or aluminium. The modular pieces mean we can move it around dependant on guests and where the light is throughout the day. I wouldn’t be without it and thank you Made.com for something a little different to everything else out there again!"

Going all in on a Love Island garden glow up? Made.com has bright outdoor beanbags, neon signs and the kind of pool inflatables that are 100% our type on paper to continue the theme. We’ll also be adding sparkly lighting, loungers and of course, a fire pit. Let the summer of (doing nothing but watching) love (island) commence…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.