Johnny Depp's modest childhood home in Florida revealed

Johnny Depp's troubled childhood has been mentioned on several occasions throughout his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, with the actor citing emotional and physical abuse from his mother as one of the reasons for his substance abuse as an adult.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was born in Kentucky and his family reportedly moved around 20 times in his early years before relocating to Miramar, Florida, in 1970. The family settled into a modest three bedroom, two bathroom home there just prior to Johnny's 14th birthday in 1977.

The property spanned 1,655 square feet and was bought by Johnny's parents, John Depp Sr. and Betty Sue, for $45,500. The couple sold the home for $78,000 just four years later in 1981.

The home is worlds apart from the vast property portfolio that Johnny now owns, which is worth an estimated $100million and includes a private island and entire French village.

The actor even bought a Kentucky horse farm as a gift for his mother in 2005, where she lived until her death in 2016. The incredible estate boasted 41-acres of land and comes complete with a seven-bedroom house, a separate guesthouse and an outdoor pool.

Johnny also previously owned five penthouses in Los Angeles

Johnny listed the property for sale in 2017 and it finally sold in 2020. Among the homes Johnny currently owns is a compound of five neighbouring properties in the Hollywood Hills worth $19million (£13.5million). Reports have previously suggested that Johnny considered building underground tunnels between the homes, but it hasn't been confirmed if he went through with the plan.

His ex-wife Amber, meanwhile, surprised fans during the trial when she revealed that she currently resides in Yucca Valley, California, a rural town that would offer a completely different lifestyle to her former LA penthouse that she shared with Johnny.

