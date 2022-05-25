Inside Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' former New York love nest The model is expected to testify in Johnny's trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were the 'It' couple of the '90s and when they weren't traveling the world together, they spent a lot of time in their palatial New York home.

The supermodel and Pirates of the Caribbean star lived in a stunning 1,800-square-foot townhouse at 112 Waverly Place in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, which back in 2018 was being rented out for $21,500 a month. The stunning abode features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms with steam showers and a sybaritic alcove soaking tub.

It was originally built as a 19th-century theatre and is discreetly hidden behind an 1826 carriage house, which no doubt offered the famous couple some degree of privacy.

Inside the two-and-a-half-story home are 17-foot beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls, a wood-burning fireplace, a large skylight, and a stunning kitchen with a coffered copper ceiling – although this feature is likely a new addition to the home.

One bedroom is lofted and overlooks the living room while the other takes over the entire first floor, with access to private outdoor space. There is also access to a shared garden on the ground level of the home.

The couple lived in this palatial home in Greenwich Village (photo: Stribling)

Johnny and Kate dated from 1994 until 1997, with Johnny later revealing the reason behind their break-up was his own stupidity and his neglect of Kate's needs.

Kate is expected to appear via video link at Johnny's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday to discuss their three-year relationship.

It was initially thought that Kate's name was banned from being included in proceedings – but reports are now suggesting that Johnny's team might have evidence to disprove a rumored incident between Johnny and Kate.

It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms over two floors (photo: Stribling)

In September 1994 when the couple were staying at the Mark Hotel in New York, Johnny allegedly pushed Kate down a flight of stairs, an incident Amber recently referred to during the trial.

Amber alleged several weeks ago that in a 2015 argument with her husband, she became concerned that he would harm her sister, Whitney, who was present at the time. She said that at that moment, she "instantly thought of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swing at him".

Johnny and Kate dated for three years

Her comments sparked a big reaction from Johnny's lawyer, who could be seen celebrating and punching his fist in the air, as Johnny smiled at his side.

Kate has never said that she was abused by Johnny during their relationship.

