Mark Wright teases luxurious home spa as Essex mansion renovations continue

Mark Wright gave fans a sneaky glimpse of his swanky home spa, which is currently being constructed at his lavish Essex mansion that he shares with his wife, Michelle Keegan.

SEE: Michelle Keegan's show-stopping bikini post leaves fans in awe

Taking to his 'wrightyhome' Instagram Stories on Friday, the 35-year-old TV star re-shared a short video showing the outdoor spa coming to life. The clip included the caption: "Spa substructure nearing completion… If you're having a spa you might as well have a proper one eh?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright shows off the first finished room

The spa appears to flank the couple's extravagant swimming pool which is also close to completion. Based on mock-up images, Mark and Michelle have set their hearts on creating a villa-like landscaped garden with a giant pool decked out with funky in-water loungers.

WOW: Mark Wright shows first finished room inside mansion with Michelle Keegan – and it's INCREDIBLE

READ: Why Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are being so secretive about home renovation

Enlisting the help of The Mosaic Spa Company, it seems like the power couple have opted to line their stunning new pool with bespoke, mosaic tiling.

The swanky home spa is coming to life

"Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

The duo purchased the original property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020 to build a new home from scratch. Since then, Mark and Michelle have been treating fans to regular renovation updates, giving viewers a unique insight into their marital home.

READ: Michelle Keegan reveals details of exciting new life in Sydney

Mark's post comes after he recently opened up about his long-distance marriage to Michelle Keegan. Speaking to Ruth Langsford on Loose Women, the former TOWIE star revealed how he found it "hard" when he first moved to America to film Extra as was unable to see his wife for up to six weeks at a time.

The loved-up duo celebrated their anniversary in May

He went on to say: "It's a positive that it's hard because that means you miss your partner. If you didn't miss them then that's a problem!"

"Piers said to me, 'I had this with my wife when I first moved to LA, and we made a rule – a three-week rule. The minute it goes over that, it starts to become more difficult and then the pressure is on to see each other.'

He concluded by saying: "If you keep it within three weeks, then it will never get to that point of, it's been so long, there's so much pressure on us".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.