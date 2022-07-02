Cruz Beckham’s unique home feature is uber creative - look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cruz Beckham frequently shares glimpses into his alternative bedroom space at home with his parents David and Victoria Beckham. The 17-year-old took to social media on Friday to show off an unorthodox feature in his bedroom – and it is super creative.

Cruz relaxed on his bed as he photographed one of his bedroom walls, complete with a widescreen television, a plant and a decorative skateboard hanging. Featuring a black and white photograph of a man reclining in a seat next to a floor lamp, the decorate piece made for an eye-catching and unique bedroom feature.

The TV screen showed Cruz was watching a programme featuring Ricky Gervais and Stephan Merchant – hinting at the budding singer’s penchant for comedy shows.

Skateboard decorations have become a must-have homeware item and infuse spaces with punkish attitude. Selfridges offer a host of quirky skateboard decorations, which have had the wheels removed in order to be mounted on a wall.

Cruz shared a snap of the skateboard in his room

This Keith Haring skateboard crafted from Canadian maple wood and showcasing one of the artist’s famous designs exudes the same playfulness as Cruz’s piece – and would make for an extra special gift for partners, sons and more.

Keith Haring Snake Skateboard, £220, Selfridges

This isn’t the first time the youngest Beckham son has invited fans to take a look inside his private room. Back in May, he shared a rare insight into his luxe bedroom as he relaxed in bed with his family's black working cocker spaniel Fig. The musician posted the snap to his Instagram Stories, showcasing the arty space for all to see.

The singer relaxed in the creative space with his spaniel Fig

In addition to his furry friend, Cruz's bedroom featured a large desk topped with impressive speakers, a disposable camera, a gorilla wearing sunglasses artwork and a desk lamp. A widescreen television lined the opposing wall while an acoustic guitar was hung up on the perpendicular wall and was decorated with stickers – adding a touch of personalisation to the space.

The muted colour scheme of the room boasted cream and mid-grey walls that created a contrasting effect. Warm lighting contributed to a homely atmosphere while Cruz's crisp white bedsheets alluded to the serenity of the Beckham's house.

