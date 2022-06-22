Still need a garden glow-up this summer? Here's how to do it for less with eBay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Our gardens have taken centre stage thanks to the current UK heatwave, and if you’re panicking that your garden is looking a little lacklustre this summer, pop to the incredible eBay Home & Garden hub for the best garden furniture, outdoor tables and chairs, garden lighting for less and more.

SHOP: Aldi's iconic egg chair is back - and it now comes with a cover

MORE: The best outdoor lights to make your garden magical

With some of the best home and garden brands for less, from MADE.com to The White Company and Swoon, eBay Home & Garden is a treasure trove of pretty and practical garden furniture deals online.

With the summer officially upon us, there’s no time to waste. We’ve done the hardwork for you and found some of our favourite outdoor homeware picks available right now. And don’t forget, with 30-day money back guaranteed if something doesn’t quite fit your style, you’re covered.

eBay garden furniture

Egg chairs for the garden have been a sellout hit since lockdown, and they remain one of the bestsellers in the garden category. We love this rattan effect one, with a large seat for you cosying up in.

Egg Chair, was £619.99, NOW £309.99, eBay

This bistro set is crafted from trendy rattan, and ideal for balconies or small patio areas. The set is created using rust-free materials, so will last.

Rattan Bistro Set, £74.99, eBay

Upgrade your lounger to a chic, scandi-style wooden chair. This is foldable, making it easy to store, reclines and made of smooth, natural bamboo.

Foldable Sun Lounger, £96.95, eBay

READ: How to transform your garden into the Love Island villa - 14 simple steps

eBay garden décor

Pop this chic garden mirror against a shed or a wall to elongate your garden, and create the illusion of a bigger space.

Arched garden mirror, £62.99, eBay

We're in love with The White Company's navy striped parasol, guaranteed to bring a touch of the tropical to your outdoor space.

Striped Parasol, was £295, NOW £188.99, eBay

Fire pits and chimineas are the best way to heat a garden on those chillier summer nights. For something a little different, this 5ft pyramid tower chiminea has a minimalist style and storage for logs underneath.

5ft Chiminea Pyramid Log Burner, £94.95, eBay

RELATED: The best patio heaters to keep your garden cosy all summer long

eBay garden accessories

Create the most magical garden with some fairy lights - solar powered are super for the garden, and these are waterproof and energy efficient.

Star Solar Fairy Lights, £7.99, eBay

Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, use this rattan tray for ferrying your al-fresco dinner out to the garden in style.

Rattan Trays, from £12.76, eBay

How cool are these multicoloured goblets for your al-fresco dinner parties?

Coloured Wine Goblets, £11.54 for two, eBay

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.