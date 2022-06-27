Carol Vorderman dons unexpected bikini as she introduces 'dream home' - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman shared a sun-soaked video from her "dream home" in Wales on Monday, looking incredible in a daring bikini.

The 61-year-old former Countdown star looked amazing in a racing flag print bikini as she chatted to the camera and showed off the idyllic holiday home she's been staying in over the last few days. Carol teamed her bold swimwear with a stylish straw hat and shades, shielding herself from the sun's rays.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wows in eye-catching bikini at holiday home

Panning the camera across the picturesque scene, Carol told fans: "I'm a happy woman, look at this. Not only am I sunbathing with this beautiful clear water with the mountains in the background... I can see military aircraft taking off!... Life couldn't get better for a geeky girl like me, so happy days."

Sharing further insight into the aircraft she'd spotted, the presenter – who is a licensed pilot herself – wrote: "Happiest geek girl on the planet. In my dream home on the jetty next to the Crystal clear water, not a soul around, EXCEPT the stunning Hawk T2 @royalairforceuk doing their THANG from @royalairforcevalley.

Carol revealed she's found her 'dream home' in Anglesey

"It's where our single-seat fighter pilots are trained. I love watching the 3 ship (3 aircraft taking off at once together on the runway) at about 8.30am when I'm having my coffee.

"Oh how I wish wish wish I was there now from @hencymyran the house to die for. I'll be back there soon. Meanwhile, have a looksee on their page. Stunning inside and out."

The former Countdown star shared some seriously envy-inducing snaps

The beach babe went on to share details of the stunning home in Anglesey where she was staying. Called Hen Cymyran Coastal Retreat, the property is right on the beach and sleeps up to 15 people.

Carol enthused: "I've found my dream home....honestly the most beautiful house I've ever stayed in, and I've stayed in some stunners. The view from my bedroom window....no filter....heaven..."

Hen Cymyran, £2,118 per night for 15 people in peak season, Airbnb

She also posted some seriously breathtaking photos of the sea view from the glass-fronted home.

We had a little nosy and there are plenty of summer dates left – but be quick if you want to book in for a last-minute family holiday. If it's good enough for Carol, it's good enough for us!

