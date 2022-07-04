Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's strict security features at private home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in Montecito since 2020, and despite not having his official royal security anymore, the Queen's grandson has still employed an array of features to keep his house safe.

The Sussexes reside at their impressive mansion with their young children, Archie and Lilibet, and keeping them protected is of utmost importance.

Firstly, the Chateau of Riven Rock, where they live, is located on a private road. This will eliminate the amount of people that have access to the road in the first place. Their celebrity neighbours include the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

It is also reported that their family residence benefits from a very long driveway. A commonplace feature in many royal and A-list homes, this distances the main entrance from the building itself, providing an element of privacy and heightened security to the family.

Prince Harry's home has an array of security defences / Image: Giggster

The most prominent feature has to be the multiple security gates which separate the road and the property which visitors must go through before they are granted access.

Forbes has reported that the Sussexes annual security bill could reach an eye-watering $3million, and some of this is likely to be spent on guards to man the gates and the perimeter.

While staying at Tyler Perry's property, ahead of finding their own permanent base stateside, the couple had to erect extra fences around the vicinity for further privacy from paparazzi.

Prince Charles has a panic room at his country estate

Prince Harry's family also take security very seriously, and his father Prince Charles famously has a panic room at his countryside home, Highgrove House.

Brian Hoey, author of Not In Front Of The Corgis, confirmed in his book that the panic room holds "containers of Charles and Camilla's blood group, long-lasting food and drinks, an armoury, radio transmitters equipped to obtain a signal even within its steel walls, air purifiers and chemical lavatories".

