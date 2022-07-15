Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy to give up iconic $18m mansion – tour The Talk host will make a small fortune

The Talk star Sharon Osbourne is selling her Los Angeles home with husband Ozzy Osbourne – and they are set to make a fortune!

The couple's Hancock Park home was purchased for a whopping $12 million, reported by Variety, but it's now on sale for an eye-watering $18million.

Sharon and Ozzy currently live with their 11 pets – two cats and nine dogs – and they will all be moving out of the iconic home. Reports suggest the couple could be moving back to the UK permanently, amid Ozzy's health struggles. Tour the jaw-dropping home that's on the market…

The stars have a huge home

With 9,000 square feet, their pets have plenty of space to roam freely and the Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms.

The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.

Sharon shares her home with Ozzy and her pets

Sharon has shown off a few of the bedrooms of her palatial home on social media. In one picture, fans could see the star enjoying cuddles with her dogs upon a vast bed. The king size feature suggests this is the master bedroom and Sharon also has a large leather headboard in a cool blue/grey tone.

The chat show host has styled up the space with luxurious accessories including a mirrored bedside table and a candelabra lamp! We can also catch a glimpse of her incredible metallic floral wallpaper and sliver picture frames that hang on the wall.

The couple have a luxurious kitchen

One of Sharon's Instagram clips gave her 1million followers a sneaky peek inside her classic kitchen. Her cream cupboards have brown edges and traditional handles while her navy AGA oven was also on show – an A-lister must have! The kitchen sides are white marble and the couple have parquet flooring.

We love Sharon's retro dining table

Another angle of the star's kitchen revealed an American diner-style booth in pink leather. Sharon is sat at a checkerboard table and this retro area is a clear sign of her quirky style. In the background, fans can observe her storage cupboards which give off a country chic vibe with wire covered panels.

Sharon took a snap of Ozzy on the sofa

Ozzy appeared in one of Sharon's posts during the pandemic, as he recovered from the virus on a large L-shaped couch. The blue seat features a check cover and an eclectic mix of cushions. A beautiful mosaic table can just about be seen in the corner of the frame.

Sharon occasionally films from her home

Sharon showed off a more formal living room setting for an appearance on The Talk. The host has chosen to clash prints in this room with a luxurious looking patterned couch in blue and cream curtains featuring a baroque-style print. There is a selection of multi-coloured cushions displayed on the couch and the room also has a silver console table dressed with family photographs.

The property also has a home gym

The mother-of-three also has an impressive home gym inside her house, with state-of-the-art training equipment. She posted a funny picture of one of her dogs, Heidi, using one of the machines as a bed!

