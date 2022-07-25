Pauley Perrette details relatable struggle of gardening during a heat wave

Pauley Perrette is making the best of her green thumb as she indulges in gardening at home, but all doesn't seem to be going so well.

The former NCIS star took to Twitter to share an update on her latest crop, and sadly, some of them were affected by the recent heat wave taking over the country.

She detailed: "As an obsessive #gardener and #plant grower and lover of the earth…Most of my food bearing plants burned up this year."

However, all was not lost, as evidenced by the photograph she shared of a bright red cherry tomato that had turned out perfectly.

"But this was my harvest the other day and I ate it and it was delicious and perfect!" she continued, adding: "I will have more to come!"

Many of her fans took to sharing their own recent experiences with gardening, with a few also extending their support for her harvest that didn't make it.

Pauley talked of the effects of the heat wave on her plants

"So sorry to hear about your other plants but so glad to see this one has made it through!" one wrote, with another saying: "All my flowers and plants are crispy with no rain for ages. Hopefully we get more rain soon."

A third added: "Aw shucks her plants died," with one commenting: "Gotta love cherry tomatoes!"

She usually takes to social media to talk about causes close to her heart, such as mental health, which she has detailed her struggles with, and newsworthy debates.

While she often tweets about these along with the occasional update on her life at home, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years.

The actress starred on NCIS for 15 years before bowing out

The star played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years, before quitting in 2018 - much to the shock of fans. She admitted the following year that she would never return to the show.

