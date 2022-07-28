C'mon, Lionesses! 12 football party supplies you need for the final on Sunday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Lionesses are playing the England vs Germany Women's Euro 2022 final football match on Sunday night - and it's the perfect time to throw a garden party to celebrate.

RELATED: Inside the England Lionesses' homes – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright & more

MORE: 19 best books to read on holiday: Top reads for summer 2022

If you want to level up your party and show your support for the Lionesses, there are some fantastic bargain party supplies to buy last minute, and you can get most of them delivered by tomorrow!

Lionesses football merch with speedy delivery





24-piece football balloon set, £5.99, Amazon

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

20-people football party supplies, £19.99, Amazon

3-pack football whistles, £5.29, Amazon

8-piece football paper plates, £1.99, Amazon

2-pack football tablecloths, £4.99, Amazon

Football bunting, £5.99, Amazon

England Lionesses flag, £15, Foco

England Lionesses babygrow, £10.99, Amazon

Drinking helmet, £17.95, Amazon

Football horn, £9, Amazon

Football party balloons, £5, Amazon

Football pinata, £19.99, Party Pieces

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.