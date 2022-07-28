﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

C'mon, Lionesses! 12 football party supplies you need for the final on Sunday

There's still time to get everything you need for an epic match party!

The Lionesses are playing the England vs Germany Women's Euro 2022 final football match on Sunday night - and it's the perfect time to throw a garden party to celebrate.

If you want to level up your party and show your support for the Lionesses, there are some fantastic bargain party supplies to buy last minute, and you can get most of them delivered by tomorrow! 

Lionesses football merch with speedy delivery


24-piece football balloon set, £5.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

20-people football party supplies, £19.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

3-pack football whistles, £5.29, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

8-piece football paper plates, £1.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

2-pack football tablecloths, £4.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Football bunting, £5.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

England Lionesses flag, £15, Foco

SHOP NOW

England Lionesses babygrow, £10.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Drinking helmet, £17.95, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Football horn, £9, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Football party balloons, £5, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Football pinata, £19.99, Party Pieces 

SHOP NOW

