9 Accessorize partywear pieces that are so festive, they practically come with fairy lights

Party season is here and we couldn't be happier about it. Whether you have a work Christmas party in the diary or a glitzy night out lined up, there's one thing that will make any outfit complete – and that's festive accessories.

There's no better way to elevate your ensembles than with some showstopping accessories, and luckily for us, Accessorize is already spreading the Christmas cheer by dropping its party edit.

You'll find everything from sparkling clutch bags to on-trend hair bows, Christmas jewellery and more in the collection, and while all of the pieces will be perfect for gifting – we have a feeling that you'll love them so much that you'll keep them for yourself.

How we chose the best Accessorize party pieces

Variety: From headbands to earrings, claw clips and clutch bags, we've chosen a range of accessories, so there should be something to suit everyone.

From headbands to earrings, claw clips and clutch bags, we've chosen a range of accessories, so there should be something to suit everyone. Price: We've chosen items with a variety of different price points, although everything in this list is below £40.

We've chosen items with a variety of different price points, although everything in this list is below £40. Personal opinion: As a writer who shops for a living, I'd say I have a pretty good eye when it comes to spotting a great deal, so I've handpicked the pieces from the Accessorize party edit that I believe have the true wow factor.

Accessorize Ombre Sequin Clutch Does anything say party season more than a sequin handbag? Accessorize's shimmering clutch comes in a relaxed, zip-up design, adorned with incredible ombre sequins that will sparkle on the dance floor.

£40 AT ACCESSORIZE

Accessorize Sparkle Headband Headbands are so on-trend right now, and Accessorize's silver embellished style is perfect for levelling an otherwise simple outfit. We think it would look stunning styled with a black party dress and a pair of silver drop earrings – and it's one you'll want to reach for all season.

£18 AT ACCESSORIZE

Accessorize Christmas Huggie Hoop Earrings Three-Pack These Christmas huggie earrings are super festive while still being delicate enough to complement any outfit. The pack of three pairs comes with Christmas tree, snowflake and Santa hat designs, with a gold-tone finish that we love.

£10 AT ACCESSORIZE

Accessorize Velvet Bow Hair Clip While this lovely velvet bow clip is so festive, it's also an accessory that you can wear all year round. Featuring a barrette clip and a luxe velvet bow design, it would look gorgeous worn in a half-up hairstyle, and it's great for disguising any other clips or hairbands.

£10 AT ACCESSORIZE

Accessorize Christmas Charm Bracelet Accessorize's Christmas charm bracelet definitely wins for the cutest festive jewellery we've come across. Featuring a range of mini charms including reindeer, Christmas tree and snowman pendants, the bracelet is complete with a chunky gold design that's so stylish.

£10 AT ACCESSORIZE

Accessorize Sequin Phone Crossbody Bag You'll feel like a real-life glitter ball with this sequin crossbody bag. Covered in multicoloured embellishments, the impressive arm candy is finished with a gold chain strap for wearing across one or both shoulders – and it's the optimal size for storing your phone and other small essentials.

£20 AT ACCESSORIZE

Accessorize Gem Claw Clip Claw clips don't just look amazing, they're also super practical for effortlessly keeping your hair from your face. Decorated with colourful pastel gems, the eye-catching design will add a touch of sparkle to any look, so it's great for day-to-night wear.

£12 AT ACCESSORIZE

Ombre Waterfall Earrings The best party season outfits make you stand out from the crowd, and these ombre waterfall earrings are guaranteed to steal the show. Embellished with green ombre baguette gems, they’re giving a modern Art Deco vibe that’ll jazz up even a jeans and tee.

£16 AT ACCESSORIZE

Accessorize Super Sparkle Scrunchie Both stylish and festive, the Super Sparkle Scrunchie is one to wear right through the party season and into the new year. Adorned with dazzling diamantes that will sparkle all season, it's the perfect accessory for enhancing your updos.

£10 AT ACCESSORIZE

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Accessorize. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.